There is a danger that God will not protect against coronavirus even Bethlehem

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and all churches and mosques in the Palestinian authority closed in the evening on March 5 in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

About it reports Reuters.

Earlier Thursday, it reported that 4 employees of the hotel in Beit Jala near Bethlehem may be infected with a coronavirus.

The Palestinian Governor of Nablus city in the West Bank on Thursday also ordered the closure of Muslim and Christian Holy places as a precaution.

Today it became known that the American tourist fell ill by the coronavirus after a visit to Jerusalem two weeks ago.

The evening of March 5, the Ministry of health of Palestine has confirmed 7 cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Bethlehem.

“Tests have confirmed that seven people in Bethlehem infected with the novel coronavirus,” the Agency Maan.

It is also noted that in Bethlehem and Jericho in connection with the coronavirus in two weeks will be closed all schools and centers.

Israel has banned from entering the country, tourists from a number of countries due to the coronavirus. Measures taken in respect of tourists from Italy, China, Singapore, Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.