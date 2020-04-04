There is a host glittering football player named the dog in honor of the stadium “Liverpool” (photo)

Football Atletico Madrid Marcos Llorente, the reserves of which in the away leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League at Anfield “buried”, “Liverpool”, decided to preserve the memory of the best match in his career.

Marcos gave his new dog French bulldog is the nickname of Enfield. The player has placed a photo of a bored dog storis Instagram during the quarantine, pandemic coronavirus.

“The 22nd day of quarantine. Anfield looks at how life is passing by”, — has signed a snapshot of Marcos Llorente.

Note that the graduate of real Madrid Llorente scored in professional football just five goals, two of them at Anfield.

