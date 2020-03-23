There is hope: in Italy have recovered from coronavirus 95-year-old woman

In Italy, which ranks first in the world in the number of deaths from the coronavirus (5 476 people as at the morning of 23 March), the doctors Modena officially confirmed a case of complete cure from COVID-19 95-year-old resident of the city of Fanano. Alma Clara Corsini became at the moment most elderly in the world infected with the coronavirus, which survived in the struggle with him.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Di Modena, Signor Corsini was hospitalized on March 5 with symptoms of coronavirus. The tests confirmed the preliminary diagnosis. However, the body of Alma was able to overcome the disease.

Doctors hospital in Modena made the photo, to thank Signor Corsini for her perseverance

“She’s our pride! Signor Corsini has never complained about his condition and followed all our instructions and have fully recovered. Tests confirmed that the coronavirus has no more. However, we did not use any special “antiviral treatment”, — said the doctors.

And this is the most 95-year – old patient, the last hours before discharge

Alma was able to talk to reporters Gazzetta Di Modena. “Yeah, yeah, I’m fine. Feel good. The people who looked after me in hospital, so good…” the woman said.

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital in Liguria reported the recovery of the 79-year-old infected who took the 12-day course of treatment. The man was given an experimental drug developed for the treatment of Ebola. The same drug has been proven in several other cases, in particular, it helped the American who became ill on 26 February, and 14 U.S. citizens were on a cruise liner Diamond Princess.

