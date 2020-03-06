There is no one to pay debts: bailiffs lost Anastasia Zavorotnyuk

Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be struggling with brain cancer, I can’t find the bailiffs.

According to the Telegram-channel Mash, the bailiff closed the case on the debt of the actress, which was seen in the court of Lyubertsy district. The decision was taken because of the inability to find Zavorotnyuk.

The network was also more and more rumors about the death of the actress. Her family allegedly sold the mansion and not to get in touch. The eldest daughter Zavorotnyuk flew to Italy, and recently started to help sick children.

Rossm consider two versions. One of them: the actress has become better, and she flew to Europe to hide from the bailiffs. Second: the actress is very bad, the treatment is not helping, she is kept in the Moscow apartment from prying journalists.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter