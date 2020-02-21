There was a photo of the estate of George and Amal Clooney, which was flooded in the storm “Dennis”

In a network there are impressive, made from the air photos of the mansions of Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal lawyers in the British County of Berkshire. In the storm “Dennis” (Dennis), hit the UK and other countries of Europe, having celebrities partially went under water as the river Thames burst its banks. Almost completely flooded tennis court, veranda, summer house and a large part of the lawn.

According to Daily Mail, George, Amal and their twins Alexander and Ella moved into this old mansion with a value of over $ 15 million construction of the XVII century in 2016 after an extensive renovation, which lasted 18 months.

So the estate looked like before the flood

And so – after

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter