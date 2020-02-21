There was a photo of the estate of George and Amal Clooney, which was flooded in the storm “Dennis”

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Появились фото поместья Джорджа и Амаль Клуни, затопленного в результате шторма «Деннис»

In a network there are impressive, made from the air photos of the mansions of Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal lawyers in the British County of Berkshire. In the storm “Dennis” (Dennis), hit the UK and other countries of Europe, having celebrities partially went under water as the river Thames burst its banks. Almost completely flooded tennis court, veranda, summer house and a large part of the lawn.

According to Daily Mail, George, Amal and their twins Alexander and Ella moved into this old mansion with a value of over $ 15 million construction of the XVII century in 2016 after an extensive renovation, which lasted 18 months.

Появились фото поместья Джорджа и Амаль Клуни, затопленного в результате шторма «Деннис»So the estate looked like before the flood

Появились фото поместья Джорджа и Амаль Клуни, затопленного в результате шторма «Деннис»And so – after

Появились фото поместья Джорджа и Амаль Клуни, затопленного в результате шторма «Деннис»

Появились фото поместья Джорджа и Амаль Клуни, затопленного в результате шторма «Деннис»

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article