There was a site where you can create a non-existent naked girls

Photo: pixabay.com

Enthusiasts have launched a new website TNDNE (These Nudes Do Not Exist), where the neural network creates a non-existent photos of Nude girls. The team proposes to test the portal for everyone, but there are conditions.

The creators of the startup believe that their algorithm is able to change the world of the porn industry.

We knew that our knowledge and financial opportunities will help to develop a unique technology that will make us market leaders,” said one of the developers in an interview with Vice.

This proposes to create a picture, but in the future the developers plan to implement the generation of 3D models that will pose in front of the user and will be able to participate in the recording of videos.

Photo: screenshot thesenudesdonotexist.com

The developers guarantee that the photos will not resemble any of the real women, although the neural network was trained on an extensive database.

Note that for generation of a single photo with a naked girl the sponsors are asking for one dollar.