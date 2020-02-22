There were 20 thousand Europeans who are ready to demonstrate their own ignorance

Thousands of people joined the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a protest in the Northern German city of Hamburg on Friday.

It is reported DPA.

According to police estimates, the rally was attended by 20 thousand people, the organizers said that they managed to collect more than 60 thousand protesters.

The protesters demanded better climate policies and promised “to protest as long as you don’t take action.”

This week the event started with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the deadly shooting in the city of Hanau.

The protest was carried out by the movement of students “Fridays for a Future” two days before the municipal elections in Hamburg and was attended by numerous politicians.

Participants marched from the area of Heiligengeistfeld in the St. Pauli district through the city centre. Thunberg at the end of a speech.

Almost exactly a year ago Thunberg participated in the climate strike in Hamburg.