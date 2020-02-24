There were photos from the set of “Batman”

They tweeted photos from the shooting of the film “Batman”, which is currently held in London.

Recall the role of Bruce Wayne this time performed by Robert Pattinson. However, published images show not the actor and his stunt double dressed as a man-bat. He, apparently, performs some stunts on a motorcycle.

Also recall that in the Director’s chair is Matt Reeves, who’s going to tell the story of a young Batman in the style of a detective film Noir. In the story, Wayne is not so much to fight the bad guys, how to investigate a series of mysterious political assassinations, terrorizing Gotham in the midst of the election campaign on a post of the new mayor.

The release of “Batman” scheduled for June 24, 2021.

