“There’s a lot of hypocrisy”: Lea seydoux criticized the movement #MeTo

Lea Seydoux. Photo: instagram.com/bazaaruk

French actress seydoux Leela was the star of the new issue of Harper’s Bazzar.

In an interview with the actress expressed his point of view about the movement against violence #MeToo. Seydoux believes that not all women who accuse men of violence are in fact victims.

There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because many people saw it. And now they use the words: “Yes, I was or have been the victim”, as his advantage and become heroes. But wait! The hero, for me, the guy who knows how to forgive. Now we constantly want to kill the men for what they did? Not need instead to learn to forgive?” said seydoux.

This statement is especially unexpected against the background of previous confessions itself seydoux. Previously, she said that was one of the stars who have admitted that they collaborated with producer Harvey Weinstein and saw how he achieves their colleagues. Now, the actress admits that her previous allegations were emotional.