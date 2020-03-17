There’s a new footage of the remake of West side story from Steven Spielberg

The shooting of the remake of “West side story” from Steven Spielberg has been completed and in the network there are new footage of the musical. Pictures published edition of vanityfair.

Starring in the film will play the Ansel Elgort (“Little drive”, “Club of billionaires”) and schoolgirl Rachel zegler, as well as Rita Moreno and David Alvarez.

Writer tape is a Pulitzer prize winner Tony Kushner and winner of the Tony award Justin peck, choreographer of the tape.

The basis of the musical based on the story of Romeo and Juliet, who moved to new York in the twentieth century. The streets of the city controlled by gangs that are in conflict with each other. A girl named Maria from a gang falls in love with a guy Tony, who is a band of enemies, the white immigrants. The relationship of young people are doomed.

For the first time the musical “West side story” set in 1957. The music he wrote for Leonard Bernstein and the words – Stephen Sondheim. In 1961 directed by Robert wise and Jerome Robbins took the eponymous film, which won 10 Oscars. Also, this tape took the second place in the ranking of the best screen musicals of the U.S. according to the American film Institute.

The premiere is scheduled for December 18, 2020.

As previously reported, published the first shots of the film “Out of the fire” with Chris Hemsworth.