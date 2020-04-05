“There’s only one Ronaldo” the father cut the son and brought to tears (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«Есть только один Роналдо»: отец подстриг сына и довел того до слез (видео)

The network is gaining popularity funny video in which a young football fan asks his father to give him the same haircut like Cristiano Ronaldo, even shows in the photo that he wants to have on his head.

But my father decided to act on their own, and instead model the stacking of the Portuguese made son hair, what was the Brazilian Ronaldo at the 2002 world Cup. “There is only one Ronaldo (Cristiano surname and name two-time world champion in English are written and pronounced the same — Ronaldo. — Ed.)”, — says the father behind the scenes, while the boy begins to cry, seeing in the mirror the result of the “works” of its parent.

By the way, the Ronaldo, being quarantined in the native Madeira along with the family, opportunities to go to the barbershop does not have, so it cuts at home bride Georgina Rodriguez. And operated with the clippers, I must say, quite cleverly…

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Does, polirani Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 4 KW 2020 R. about 5:40 PDT

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article