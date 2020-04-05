“There’s only one Ronaldo” the father cut the son and brought to tears (video)

The network is gaining popularity funny video in which a young football fan asks his father to give him the same haircut like Cristiano Ronaldo, even shows in the photo that he wants to have on his head.

But my father decided to act on their own, and instead model the stacking of the Portuguese made son hair, what was the Brazilian Ronaldo at the 2002 world Cup. “There is only one Ronaldo (Cristiano surname and name two-time world champion in English are written and pronounced the same — Ronaldo. — Ed.)”, — says the father behind the scenes, while the boy begins to cry, seeing in the mirror the result of the “works” of its parent.

Kid asked for the Ronaldo hair cutpic.twitter.com/c6cTy1WOcU — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) April 4, 2020

By the way, the Ronaldo, being quarantined in the native Madeira along with the family, opportunities to go to the barbershop does not have, so it cuts at home bride Georgina Rodriguez. And operated with the clippers, I must say, quite cleverly…

