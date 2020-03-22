These symptoms of coronavirus in children

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Названы симптомы коронавируса у детей

Pediatrician Eugene Komorowski in Instagram have listed the symptoms for which it is possible to establish that the child could be infected with a coronavirus.

According to him, the child could get sick if he has frequent vomiting, diarrhoea and signs of SARS. The doctor asked the parents if any strange symptoms immediately inspect their children.

Komorowski stated that in almost all cases of child deaths from the coronavirus associated with severe pathologies that were not related to the virus.

We will remind, in the world contracted the infection over 288 thousand people, while recovered — 93 617, died 11 949.

