“They become richer”: in Kiev robbed the apartment of the stars of the movie “Crazy wedding” (“Skujene…

In Kiev continue to wield brazen thieves breaking into the apartment of Ukrainians. The robbery was subjected to and the apartment the stars of the movie “Crazy wedding” Vasilina Apollinaria.

About this actress wrote on his Instagram.

“Yesterday I was robbed. By accident, I left home for a few hours before. It’s a terrible feeling. Scary. A year ago I tracked after the premiere of the film, hacked maps, intimidated. This year, the situation has worsened“, — she writes.

According to the girl, the villains are issued MacBook, laptop, money, gold, silver, all jewelry, watches, hard drives with personal files, even spirits and all sorts of stuff…

“If you’re reading this, friends of mine, know I want you back. All. No more, no less. *Ki”, — said the actress to the offenders.

The girl warned its users: “Pay attention to doors, put quality locks, alarms and so on. Be careful. I tried, but for some reason my life I decided to check for resistance. Take care of yourself”.

The followers have taken to heart the incident with the actress and expressed my sympathy, noting that the main thing in this situation — the fact that she was alive, everything else will come back many times.

“Believe me, the important thing is that you didn’t come in the moment when they were going through. Not the fact that you would be all right. You are a beautiful, young girl you earn, and their earnings for life. Sooner or later they get caught in…”, “Rich, they will not” “Spavaju. Trimisa!!! All will be good, and robot bude. And m mandatory”language to turn like a boomerang!”, “”Hold on, Polina, most importantly, that you are alive and well, and everything else that’ll come. Take care of yourself!” “I’m sorry, but! On an empty place will come something new, the best, better and faster. Apparently, so should have”, “Scum. I understand your feeling…”, “Very sorry for you”, “Let these creatures catch far away and tired. They are losers, who are unable to earn a living on their own and blame anyone who is successful them for their failures“, — comforting his darling fans.

