They were the only two from the presidential race was eliminated last opponent Biden and Sanders

On the morning of 5 March it became known that from the presidential race in the United States in the camp of the Democratic party dropped out of the last contender, able to intervene in the fight between former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. The decision on the termination of his campaign took Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts. After a so-called super Tuesday she took the third place with 65 votes.

Warren has already announced to his staff that it would stop the fight, but not yet made it official. It is also not clear which of the remaining in the race politicians she supports. She was disappointed with the result of super Tuesday. Warren could not win in any of the 14 States where on March 3 held a democratic primary, even in his native Massachusetts

As already reported “FACTS” previously refused to fight the former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent on his campaign nearly $ 700 million, managed to collect only 58 votes, and well launched the young pretender, the first and only openly gay player, who was a candidate in the history of the U.S. presidency, the 38-year-old Pete Buttidzhich. He had 26 votes.

While the leader Biden, according to the latest who received 596 votes. Sanders while 531 voice. We will remind, in the end of July will be held the Congress of the US Democratic party, which will determine a unified candidate. He will be rival Donald trump, who represents the Republican party and is running for a second term. In order to become a candidate for President from the Democratic party, any of the contenders must complete a minimum of 1 991 the voice. The next primaries will be held March 10. They will be held in six States: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Washington, Missouri, North Dakota.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter