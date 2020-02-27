Thiago Sabot Wilde vs Juan Ignacio Londero: live streaming free for the Asia-Pacific match Santiago

At the tournament in Santiago, the time has come fights 1/8 finals. In one of the matches, Juan Ignacio Londero will play against Thiago Sabot Wilde. Which of the rivals will be lucky? – read in our forecast.

Thiago Sabot Wilde

The 19-year-old Brazilian continues to progress. Last season he ended up winning the Challenger in Guayaquil and the semi-finals in Montevideo. Thanks to this, he climbed to 182nd place in the APR rating. It is worth noting that in 2018, Sabot Wilde won the junior US Open, so he is considered a very talented player.

In the second round of the tournament in Santiago, the Brazilian was not so easily. In the previous match, he was waiting for a meeting with an experienced Argentinean Bagnis. But Thiago was not taken aback and beat the opponent with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Juan Ignacio Londero

Londero failed to defend a number of his last year’s achievements. First of all, we are talking about the tournament in Cordoba. In 2019, the Argentinean won it, but this year in the quarterfinals he lost to Laszlo Gyere. After that, Juan Ignacio managed to reach the semi-finals of Buenos Aires, and also took off in the first round of the competition in Rio. Then he lost to Born Chorich (5-7, 6-7).

In Santiago, Londero easily won the first fight, beating Federico Coria in two sets (6-4, 6-2).

Forecast

Sabot Wilde is a promising tennis player, but he is still too early to play against Londero . The Argentinean is too experienced a player for him. More recently, Juan Ignacio confidently beat Guido Pella and Laszlo Gyere. We believe that a similar fate awaits the Brazilian.

Our forecast is the victory of Juan Ignacio Londero taking into account the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.89 in BC 1x.