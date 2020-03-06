The crime boss Lexo Logua, known in criminal circles as a Lex Gali, returned the thieves the title, which previously he had been deprived. It is reported by the information Agency (IA) “Prime Crime”.

According to IA, the ceremony in Istanbul was held by the supporters of the main authority of Azerbaijan, kingpin Nadir Salifov (Guli). He approved the return of title 40-year-old Logua.

Earlier Logua was restoranov twice. The first time it was the decision of the supporters of the leader of Russian criminal world, thief in law Zachariah kalashova (Shakro Young). Logua punished for what he has put his signature under the “run” (thieves message) on decrowning of thieves in law Rovshan Dzhanieva (Lankaran) and George Oglevy (Tahi).

And in 2018 Logua was rascaroli representatives Mingrelian thieves clan to which he belonged. This time the authority has punished for the fact that he distanced himself from the General clan Affairs.