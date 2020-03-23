This is a reboot: a famous film Director told how to spend the quarantine (video)

Artistic Director of “Gogol-center” Kirill Serebrennikov and a half years spent under house arrest (he was detained in August 2017 on charges of embezzlement of budget funds allocated by the Ministry of culture of Russia on theatre projects). Serebrennikov was forbidden to attend the rehearsals in the theater, surf the Internet, talk on the phone. To communicate he was allowed only to lawyers.

Recently he shared his bitter experience on YouTube. Surely his advice will be useful to many today.

Here’s what recommends pieces of silver.

Remember that this is not a punishment, but a gift.

Try to dismantle their lives on shelves.

Record all that happens to you, that ate what I did, what I thought.

To read thick books that I bought, but they did not reach his hands.

To deal with them — sports, yoga, physical education.

To unleash your creativity — draw, write poetry or weave macrame.

To begin to write his memoirs and details about his life honestly, from the first day that managed to remember.

Learning and practicing foreign languages.

To abandon the terms “quarantine” and “isolation” and called his experience a reset, restart and rest. You can use this time to call old friends and family, remember first love, teachers and thank them.

To do what you like to watch movies, listen to music, have sex, sit plants or sewing dresses. Let every day in the home schedule is important point is to have fun.

