“This is a very cynical”: Alexander Panayotov denied its participation in “Eurovision” from Russia

The singer, a native of Ukraine Alexander Panayotov, long-living and performing in Russia, has denied news that will present at the “Eurovision-2020” Russia. He made an official statement on his page on Instagram and said that the media published fake news.

“Yesterday some icteric ridiculous public in Instagram was made stuffing that I supposedly won by the representative of Russia at Eurovision. But today, a huge number of media published this fake news, trusting some unknown account hipit at this infopovod, not having official information. The only source that can reliably announce a participant from Russia — channel one, which, as is known, no information and no comments on this matter were not given. I, in turn, also no information none. I don’t know who, and most importantly what it does (though I guess). But if this is done on purpose — it’s a very cynical”, — wrote Panayotov.

We will remind, in Russia the participant of his country, chooses the First channel. The representative is chosen not by national selection, and assigns the channel guide. While the official statement of the Russian broadcaster did not.

Ukraine with its member already defined. The national selection was won by electro-folk group GO_A with a song in Ukrainian “Nightingale”. Singer Katya Pavlenko said in an interview with the “FACTS” as they prepare for the competition.

