This is overkill: network outraged “Patriotic” mask for the Russians (photo)

The network actively discussing photos of “Patriotic” masks for the Russians. Corresponding photo published on Twitter by Krychek.

“E. they mentioned. But I want to earn and pobedobesie. Moscow re-enactors fired mask “Patriot”. Already selling for 500 rubles. Foot wraps itself in E. lenik wrap!” he writes.

“I suspect that it was pants, but they quickly remade them for the new milestone. In General, this hell of the Putin era simply lacked something like that outbreak and depth of the people wandering alone along deserted city backstreets in such masks,”wrote one user in the comments.

“I suggest not to stop and release and other protective equipment with symbols. You can start with condom”, offers the second.

“But it is really too much”, — says the third.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, Russia’s diagnosed more than a thousand people infected with coronavirus.

