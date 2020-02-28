“Those who love speed”: in the United States showed electric supercar

On the racetrack, the Thermal Club in California American been tested in the field electric supercar Drako GTE.

About it reports Electrek. Driving a luxury car worth $1.25 million during the tests was the famous test pilot of Lamborghini Valentino Balboni (to see the video, dockrillia the news until the end).

Electric hypercar Drako GTE

The first model represents the company’s four-seater electric car with battery is 90 kWh and the function of fast charging. A key feature is its auto transmission with four engines, where each engine can operate in the power range from +225 -225 kW to kW.

Four permanent magnet motor generating 1,200 HP while the total torque at 8800 Nm. The maximum speed of the car will be more than 330 km/h.

Each of the GTE wheels connected with the motor through a separate gear units with direct drive, this allows you to control them for very accurate transmission of torque. Also, each motor has its own gearbox at the wheel, it provides extremely high torque.

This system allows you to use technology vector torque control for the correction steering control in situations with high performance. This allows the owners of cars, who love speed, use Drako GTE during the race, the newspaper notes.

Author

Alex Schuhart