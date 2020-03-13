Thousands of liters of blood flowed through the streets of Argentina

In Argentina the streets of a town in the suburbs of Buenos Aires spread out thousands of gallons of cow’s blood. Reported by the Daily Star.

The incident occurred due to the explosion of the tank with blood on the city slaughterhouse. So to the streets in 200 meters of the road spilled about five thousand liters of blood.

The cause of the explosion of the tank is not yet established. After complaints of local residents on odor firefighters washed the asphalt.

Netizens speculated that the incident could trigger a plague in the city.