Thousands of people became aware of the number of people infected with coronavirus during the day

The rapid spread COVID-19 led to the fact that over the past day 10 of 982 people were infected with coronavirus infection around the world.

These data are shown in the daily report of the world health organization.

All infected 153 517 people, 5735 died.

Confirmed cases in nine new countries, the pandemic has affected more than 140 countries in the world.

If we talk about specific countries, in China the number of victims of coronavirus of a new species over the past day increased by 14, the number of infected has increased by 16, 838 persons cured and discharged from hospitals.

This was announced Monday by the State Committee on Affairs of health of China.

According to him, the total number of cases in China reached 80 860 people, recovered 490 67, died 3213.

While in Hubei province for the last days identified four new cases of infection, all of them recorded in its administrative centre — the city of Wuhan. The number of deaths in Hubei in the past day has increased by 14 (they all was in Wuhan), to 3099. The number recovered in the province increased to 55 094.

At the same time in the Republic of Korea , the number of cases infected with coronavirus new type increased by 74 and reached 8236, the number of deaths is unchanged at 75.

This was announced on Monday, the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country.

According to South Korean doctors, the hospital discharged the patient 303, since the beginning of epidemic of coronavirus in South Korea recovered 1137 people.

South Korean doctors say that the number of TB cases in the country declined for a second consecutive week. 35 of 74 new cases of infection confirmed in Daegu, another seven in the neighbouring province of Gyeongsangbuk-Do. In a Seoul, Gyeonggi province registered 20 new cases.

. On suspicion of infection with coronavirus was reported in Chernivtsi, Rivne, Cherkasy, Volyn, Kyiv and Ternopil regions. In addition, in Lviv, on suspicion of a coronavirus infection COVID-19 hospitalized four people.

