Thousands of roses and tears: USA an emotional goodbye to Kobe Bryant

24 Feb in the arena “staples center” in Los Angeles held a farewell ceremony for the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant. It was visited by about 30 thousand people.

Christina Aguilera at parting with Kobe Bryant

The day of the farewell ceremony was not chosen randomly: the fact that Kobe most of his career he played for “Los Angeles Lakers” under 24-m number.

At the farewell ceremony with the great basketball player registered more than 90 thousand people at the spaciousness of the arena 20 thousand. Eventually the place got was the fans who were chosen randomly.

Parting with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

The main stage for the evening was decorated with 35 thousand red roses, which gathered admirers of talent of Kobe.

The event was organized by the widow of Kobe Bryant Vanessa, the legendary NBA basketball players Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’neal.

Musical composition was performed by singer Beyonce and Christina Aguilera, and pianist Alicia keys performed “Moonlight Sonata” by Beethoven, which Bryant learned to play, having realized his dream.

Parting with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

Parting with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

