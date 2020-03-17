Thousands of Ukrainians want to be evacuated from Germany

More than a thousand of the Ukrainian citizens residing in Germany, has expressed a desire to be evacuated.

About this Twitter wrote the Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany Andrey Melnik.

“Attention all my fellow countrymen in Germany who want to return home: the Embassy and consulates in Hamburg, düsseldorf, Munich and Frankfurt continue 24/7 to register for evacuation to the homeland: as of now 1192 people. Ukraine will not leave anyone in the lurch!”, — wrote Miller.