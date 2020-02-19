Threat of state of emergency with the aircraft happened in Canada

A passenger plane of airline Air Canada flight EN route from new York to Toronto, gave the signal about the emergency situation in flight after losing a wheel during takeoff.

It is reported by CTV News, citing a representative of the airline.

“The Air Canada aircraft EN route to Toronto, was forced to signal for in-flight emergency after losing a wheel during takeoff,” – said in the message.

According to the representative, the plane, carrying out flight 715 from new York airport, safely landed in Toronto at 16 o’clock local time. He added that the Airbus A319 has lost one of its six wheels during takeoff. However, it is still unknown whether they managed to find the wheel itself.

According to the airline, the supply of emergency was a necessary step in order for the aircraft had the priority among the other landing.

All on Board were 120 passengers and five flight attendants.