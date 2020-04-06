Threatened not only cats: tiger Nadia in new York contracted the coronavirus

Transmitted sweet home cats from humans, the coronavirus is a new-type spares and large wild animals.

So, in the new York zoo in the Bronx COVID-19 contracted tigress Nadia. About it reports Reuters with reference to the Society for the protection of wildlife (WCS).

According to experts, 4-year-old Chinese tiger has infected an employee of the zoo who courted her. The disease was asymptomatic or had no obvious signs of infection.

Nadia made a test COVID-19 gave a positive result.

“The tigress, her sister Azul, two of the three Amur tigers and African lions started a dry cough, and, as expected, they all will recover,” — said in a statement,” — said in a statement WCS.

At the same time, the Associated Press notes that this is the first known case of infection of the animal in the United States and the first case of infection of tigers in the world.

Recall that the state of new York is at the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States. The number of cases of coronavirus has reached 122 031, died 4159 people.

which its owner was hospitalized. Prior to that, human coronavirus found in cats in Belgium.

