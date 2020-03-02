Three dozen hostages seized in a shopping Mall in the Philippines: the first video from the scene of an emergency

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Три десятка заложников захватили в торговом центре на Филиппинах: первое видео с места ЧП

At the Mall capital of the Philippines Manila armed man took hostage about 30 people. Shots rang out. Panic broke out. Video from the scene of the incident appeared online.

 

According to unconfirmed reports, three people were killed. One is wounded and taken to hospital. Some customers were able to safely evacuate.

According to the Associated Press, the police cordoned off the building, which included a few dozen commandos. There is information that the shooter is a former security guard of the same TC who was fired. Yet with them in negotiations.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
