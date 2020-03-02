Three dozen hostages seized in a shopping Mall in the Philippines: the first video from the scene of an emergency

At the Mall capital of the Philippines Manila armed man took hostage about 30 people. Shots rang out. Panic broke out. Video from the scene of the incident appeared online.

Breaking: Police are responding to a hostage situation at a mall in Manila, Philippines. Initial reports indicate that there are up to 30 hostages and the suspect is a former security guard. pic.twitter.com/PL0EHwrL9O — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 2, 2020

According to unconfirmed reports, three people were killed. One is wounded and taken to hospital. Some customers were able to safely evacuate.

According to the Associated Press, the police cordoned off the building, which included a few dozen commandos. There is information that the shooter is a former security guard of the same TC who was fired. Yet with them in negotiations.

URGENTE: Instantes después del comienzo del tiroteo en Virra Mall de Manila (Filipinas).pic.twitter.com/ZTa9wQpV7q — Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) March 2, 2020

