Three: unusual Porsche 911 put up for sale

Porsche 911 triple cabin went on sale at an auction in the United States.

The uniqueness of this car lies in non-standard tuning, performed by Trinity Motorsports of Ohio. The car has its own name Centro 911, and the basis for the unusual conversion was the 911 Carrera S 2008.

Centro has created the 911 based on the Porsche 911 Carrera S

In the completely redesigned saloon racing “bucket” of the pilot is centered. The back and provided two seats for passengers.

The main difference from other Centro Porsche 911 – triple cabin

The instrument panel is trimmed with carbon and leather. The center console is offset to the right and got the custom design, info-entertainment system with larger screen and new controls.

Centro 911

The center console is offset to the right and got a custom design

But that’s not all. The car is well-maintained. In his Arsenal are the package Sport Chrono Package Plus, sports a titanium exhaust system, 19-inch alloy wheels, short-stroke gear Schnell, laser radar detector, carbon strips in the door openings and other options.

In a single motion leads the Porsche 3.8-liter boxer “six” paired with a 6-speed “mechanics”. On the coupe odometer only 53 thousand km of which about 5 thousand naezdil the current owner of the car.

CSAD Centro 911 is decorated with two story rear wing and led lights

To date, the maximum rate reached $19 500, and the auction runs until March 31. So, you still have a chance to compete for the right to possess unique triple Porsche.

As reported earlier, a Free Press, in the Porsche are going to expand the family of electric vehicles.

