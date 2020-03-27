Three: unusual Porsche 911 put up for sale

Porsche 911 triple cabin went on sale at an auction in the United States.

The uniqueness of this car lies in non-standard tuning, performed by Trinity Motorsports of Ohio. The car has its own name Centro 911, and the basis for the unusual conversion was the 911 Carrera S 2008.

In the completely redesigned saloon racing “bucket” of the pilot is centered. The back and provided two seats for passengers.

The instrument panel is trimmed with carbon and leather. The center console is offset to the right and got the custom design, info-entertainment system with larger screen and new controls.

But that’s not all. The car is well-maintained. In his Arsenal are the package Sport Chrono Package Plus, sports a titanium exhaust system, 19-inch alloy wheels, short-stroke gear Schnell, laser radar detector, carbon strips in the door openings and other options.

In a single motion leads the Porsche 3.8-liter boxer “six” paired with a 6-speed “mechanics”. On the coupe odometer only 53 thousand km of which about 5 thousand naezdil the current owner of the car.

To date, the maximum rate reached $19 500, and the auction runs until March 31. So, you still have a chance to compete for the right to possess unique triple Porsche.

Author

Sergei Ivanov