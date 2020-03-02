Through the Turkish border in the EU were more than 76 thousand of migrants

Across the border between Turkey and the European Union after its opening were more than 76 thousand Syrian migrant workers. Reported by the Daily Sabah, citing the statement of interior Minister of Turkey Suleyman Soylu.

The politician said that the exact number of migrants is 76 358 people at 9:55 am (local time) on March 1. A day earlier, the figure stood at 47 thousand

We will remind that on February 29, Turkey opened the border with the EU for migrants. Hundreds of people went to the border on foot.

Turkey has decided to open the border after the escalating fighting in Syria’s Idlib province, where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed following the attacks by the forces of Bashar Assad and the Russian Federation.

People went to the border on foot, and the Turkish President talked about 18 thousand people passed the border to the middle of the day.