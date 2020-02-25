“Tied with the grandparents”: the former wife of Prokhor Chaliapin commented on his new novel

A graduate of the Russian “star Factory-6” Prokhor Chaliapin, who last year staged “the Mexican series” ex-wife of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya, really afraid of relationships with strong and rich women.

This opinion publication “StarHit” stated one of the former wives Prokhorov Larissa Kopenkina, commenting on the fact that the 36-year-old singer officially introduced the new beloved 40 — year-old millionaire from Canada Tatiana.

“He’s afraid of these relations. Because it again will devour the environment, will discuss. And he doesn’t want that! But I for that he met and then married. The guy is young and beautiful,” — said Kopenkina.

While Larissa have approved the current partner ex-spouse.

Prokhor Chaliapin and Larissa Kopenkina

Also advised Larisa Tatiana for a strong and long Alliance is not to restrict the freedom of Prokhor.

In addition, she expressed the desire to walk at the wedding of lovers.

According to Larisa, the fact that Chaliapin once again meets a rich woman, is just a coincidence. She was sure that just happened. The woman recalled that at their meeting the singer did not know who she is. According to Larissa, the new passion just “hooked” singer. Moreover, it is satisfied that Chaliapin “tied with grandparents”.

Prokhor Chaliapin and Tatiana from Canada

