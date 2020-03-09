TikTok: an incredible challenge to fight against the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

The coronavirus does not cease to speak of him. To relax the atmosphere of the idols of pop vietnamese have therefore launched a challenge on TikTok.

MCE TV says it all.

The coronavirus is at the heart of the actu, whether in the media or on the networks (and even on TikTok) cannot move to the side. In France, we will advance to phase 3. This does not mean that the virus will be more dangerous than it is. Simply that the State will overdrive.

In Vietnam, the singers Min, and Erik, the stars of the V-pop, they wanted to relax the atmosphere, while educating the people. As well, they have released a new tube : ” Ghen Cô Vy “. In the latter, the two idols learn to their fans to have good reflexes in the face of the virus. But this is not all, the group has even launched a challenge on TikTok : the #Ghencovychallenge.

It is on the bottom of V-pop, and with a choreography to the catchy that the two stars have launched their challenge TikTok. At the border between the parody and the campaign preventive, ” Ghen Cô Vy “ has been — no bad puns — a viral effect. To the point where their challenge has done a lot about it on the social networks, and that a good number if there is already hitched.

TikTok: the two stars of the V-Pop dance to fight against the coronavirus

Also known in Vietnam as the stars of K-Pop, Erik and Min have as that looks like panic-stricken on the Canvas. Their challenge Tiktok has in any case had the desired effect. Some local artists have even reproduced the experiment, as a certain Quang Dang.

In sum, it is a very fun to fight against a virus that does so much fear in the media. Yes, even if the coronavirus that primarily affects the elderly, it remains a virus of which it is necessary to guard. Finally, all of this without giving in to the panic or paranoia, of course.

The tone catchy and the chores are therefore designed to give the best ways to wash hands, avoid contact with the face to prevent the spread of the virus, etc, One might say, it is playful and inventive. Kudos to these two artists ! It is hoped, therefore, that ” Ghen Cô Vy “ doesn’t become a summer hit, and that the coronavirus will be behind us by then…