In January TikTok has become the most popular app in the world, ahead of WhatsApp, GizChina reports, citing a study by the research company SensorTower.

During the month the application installed 104 million times. For all time of its existence, its downloaded of 1.82 billion users. TikTok is most popular in India, China, Brazil and the United States.

Note TikTok China service for creating and publishing short videos, launched in 2018.