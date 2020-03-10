TikTok: Jacob Sartorius, Jiffpom, Lea Elui, which are the richest ?

Share on Facebook

Tiktok: Jacob Sartorius, Jiffpom, Lea Elui… who are the influencers in the most rich ? MCE TV tells you more.

With the appearance of TikTok we also discovered new names. Jacob Startorius, Jiffpom, Lea Him … And the list is long ! Because who says new social network, said necessarily also new influencers !

In fact, since the application proved a massive hit among young people, discovers new young talent. Sometimes even very young ! Indeed, we often wonder who are the real star of TikTok. And what are their salaries ? Don’t panic. It tells you everything !

On TikTok everything ! Moreover, among the new influencers, which proved a massive hit among young people there is Jiffpom. Neither girl nor boy, Jiffpom is the doggy star of the social networks. Yes yes. Moreover, it is even rather well-placed in the ranking of the personalities who earn the most money on TikTok. We’ll come back !

The stars of TikTok

In short, Tiktok simply enables young people to make a name, and especially not a lot of money. The site Online Casinos has just unveiled the ranking of the personalities who earn the most money on the social network. According to them, Loren Gray is number 1 ! In effect, it would earn $ 175,000 per post. A nice little sum all the same !

We then found Baby Ariel would receive no less than $ 150 000 per post on TikTok. Follow-up to Zack King, with 135 000 dollars per post and Riyaz with 125 000 dollars per post. Jacob Sartorius is in 8th position and button 105 000 per publication. In the top 10 we also find Jiffpom that affects 100 000, not kibble, but dollars per post!!! Amazing is it not ?

In the rest of the classification we also note a few well known names. In fact, the actor from Men in Black and Bad Boys is to the 36eme position. He is paid $ 50,000 a post on Tiktok. Moreover, it is closely followed by the French Lea Him that she also empocherait $ 50 000 per publication.