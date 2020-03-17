TikTok: the chinese social network will open a centre of moderation !

Share on Facebook

The United States accuse the application TikTok chinese to hide the spies. A centre of moderation will prove that they are wrong !

Accused of censorship and spying, and the application TikTok wants to prove his innocence to the United States. She wants to open a centre of moderation to prove it ! ERM you reveals more.

No, this application does not spy on people. And yes, it is independent of the chinese government. This is what the Chinese are trying to explain to Americans the past few weeks ! In vain.

In fact, the us lawmakers see red ! According to them, the China censorship and spy on all its users. Moreover, the social network has over one billion registered ! Then, the risk is great !

To prove that this is false, TikTok has a crazy idea ! She wants to create and open a ” centre of transparency “ in Los Angeles. Thus, professionals can observe up close the moderation taken by the application.

Are they righteous ? In fact, they may find the way to control this social network ! In fact, experts discuss what are their rules of application, how we applied their guidelines and if there are abuses.

TikTok wants to be transparent

Thus,TikTok wants to do ! “Nour system, our policies and practices are not without defect, this is why we are committed to improve constantly,” explains the app in a press release.

But why such a decision ? In fact, the idea of the “center for moderation” is not related to chance ! A few months ago, the United States launched a survey on the implementation. But that’s not all !

In fact, a Senator has a grudge against her ! Then, he wants to create a law against TikTok ! Americans no longer have the right to use it. The reason for this ? It is “a major risk to the safety of the american people.”

In short, he hates the social network TikTok ! But it is not the only one ! Moreover, the Americans think that they will steal their information ! Yes, they have access to their personal data, like photos and videos.