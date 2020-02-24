TikTok: the “Skull Breaker Challenge” dozens injured !

Popular on TikTok, the social network for young people, the “Skull Breaker Challenge” dozens injured, and authorities are concerned about !

A new challenge is very dangerous is all the rage among young people ! This is the ” Skull Breaker Challenge” , launched on the social network TikTok there is little. The latter would in fact be the cause of dozens of wounded. MCE TV says it all !

Teenagers are full of resources ! Unfortunately, this can sometimes turn to tragedy. In fact, after the “A4 Challenge “which called for the thinness and drove her to anorexia, or the” Tide Pods Challenge “which consisted in swallowing a tablet of detergent, place it in the” Skull Breaker Challenge” . A new challenge is very dangerous that is all the rage among young people on TikTok. A social network very popular among 13-16 year olds from around the world.

Moreover, the trend continues to grow on TikTok ! And the principle is simple. In fact, 3 people line up side-by-side. The 2 people located on the sides to jump for the first time in the air. Then, it is the turn of the person in the middle, which doesn’t suspect anything. Except, that at the time of his jump, the other 2 are in the trap of giving him a kick in the legs. A malicious act, which is usually to drop the victim on the back, head first. A violent game so ultra-dangerous is akin to a very bad joke !

This is the skull breaker challenge. Please Please PLEASE don’t do this 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 People have died from this (I cut the video I received from another mum) Why do kids do these stupid things 😣 pic.twitter.com/WNgn2HcPTp — ♔ Jennifer ♔ (@britishchickAD) February 14, 2020

TikTok : the “Skull Breaker Challenge” concerned parents

If this game is all the rage among teenagers, parents are sounding the alarm. And for good reason, the new fad of TikTok would have already caused dozens of injuries in the United States. An unsettling situation so ! In fact, in an article relayed by ABC News, Kathleen DeJesus 13-year-old said : “I thought I was going to die ! […] I couldn’t get up because I couldn’t feel my hands or my legs and my feet” . The girl with a concussion will be transported in emergency to the hospital. Horrible!!!

Unfortunately, Kathleen DeJesus is not the only victim ! In fact, other young people also found themselves seriously injured. This is the case of Olivia Ross : ” I was excited at the idea that of the comrades from my class asked me to appear in their video ! I didn’t know what was going to happen ! . Since then, the young girl and her mom have turned to the association “Teaching “Kindness Matters” who fight against this form of bullying. Also, his side TikTok held to remove all the hashtags that include the term ” Skull Breaker Challenge” . Not to reproduce at home so ! A Question of good sense !