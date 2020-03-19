Tiktok was censored intentionally ugly !

Share on Facebook

TikTok is embroiled in a controversy. The social network popular among young would put people deemed “ugly” and poor it on the floor.

It looks like TikTok does not like ugly. Or the big ones, the poor, etc, In fact, the chinese social network censurerait intentionally the people who do not fit certain criteria. MCE TV says it all.

It seems that TikTok is not the social network, the most gracious. In effect, The Intercept, a blog German accuses the platform of curbing some of the content.

This concerns then the disabled, obese and even the LGBT. For the main concerned, it is rathera way to work around the issues of harassment.

But this is not all. The social network would banish also those with a ” body shape abnormal “, as indicated by The Intercept.

The blog has published several documents showing that TikTok censorship of people with a ” face ungrateful “ or a ” belly beer “. To top it all, if you seem too poor to the tastes of the platform, your content is likely to be set aside.

“This approach has never been a long-term solution. And even if our intention was good, we realize that this is not the method” , then justified TikTok.

TikTok: the ugly and the poor do not have their place

When a detail betrays your level of wealth, TikTok considers that your video ” is not worth to be recommended “. It therefore goes to the hatch.

For example, cracks in the wall or a decor a bit old-fashioned and may be enough to discredit. The beard !

Very ” ugly “on the part of the network preferred by young people. In fact, the app was the 2nd most downloaded in 2019.

Finally, this controversy may be to tumble to the platform in its ascent. Even if the giant continues to justify its measures.

Concerning the measures related to the physical, TikTok has, therefore, stated that ” these guidelines were not intended for the american market “. What about the european market ? Case to follow…