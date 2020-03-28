Till Lindemann checked for coronavirus showed that test

Тилля Линдеманна проверили на коронавирус: что показал тест

The leader of Rammstein’s till Lindemann, who was taken to a clinic in Berlin with suspected coronavirus, passed the test for CОVID-19. It turned out to be negative. This is stated on the official group page in Facebook.

“Till Lindemann was hospitalized last night. Thill spent one night in the ICU and today he was transferred to another Department, because he feels better. Test for coronavirus were negative”, — stated in the message.

Recall that before the announcement of the quarantine in Ukraine till Lindemann gave a concert in Kiev. The musician also visited Chernobyl and Pripyat, where a ride on the carousel.

