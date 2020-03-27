Till Lindemann hospitalized with coronavirus

The leader of Rammstein’s till Lindemann, who was recently in Kiev and Chernobyl, ill with the coronavirus. The famous German musician was taken to a hospital in Berlin. Test Lindemann on CОVID-19 was positive. This is reported by German media.

Recall that just before the quarantine in Ukraine till Lindemann gave a concert in Kiev in the framework of his solo project. The musician arrived in the Ukrainian capital in the mask lit up in one of the budget restaurants. Thill also visited Chernobyl and Pripyat, where a ride on the carousel.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” till Lindemann spoke about creativity, drugs, and relationship with Loboda.

