“Time and Glass” presented a touching video for the song “Forever/Never”

Time and Glass. Photo: instagram.com/vremyaisteklo

Ukrainian group “Time and Glass” presented a clip for the song “Forever/Never”.

In the video, whose Directors were Maxim Shelkovnikov and Denis Manoha shown archival footage from concerts, filming, interviews during the existence of the team.

In the clip, the members of the group Positive and Nadja Dorofeeva sit on the bench and look at the screen files. Actors during some aspects do not hold back tears.

Fans described the new song of the group “Time and Glass” as a farewell work in General musical career: the song title was listed as “Time expired”. And at the end of the video the soloists let go hands and go in different directions.

We offer you to watch a new clip of group “Time and Glass”: