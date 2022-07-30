Time has compiled a list of the most unusual places on the planet: the list includes locations in two post-Soviet countries

Time has compiled a list of the most unusual and impressive places on the planet.

The list includes several locations in post-Western countries – Lithuanian the city of Kaunas and the sights of the Great Silk Road in Uzbekistan.

The top ten

Ras al-Khaimah is an emirate in the north of the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah organizes tours focused on both beach holidays and travel with a cognitive component. Of great interest to tourists are the ancient city of Julfar, which attracts with watchtowers and forts, and the Al-Marjan Islands, which attract up to one hundred thousand tourists a year.

Park City is a ski resort in the USA

This is one of the largest resorts in North America. For many years it has been included in the top 5 best resorts in the United States and is in first place in terms of accessibility

In total, the resort has 114 slopes of varying difficulty. Both newcomers and even professionals can ride here. He is often visited for training by two-time Olympic champion Sean White.

The Galápagos Islands are a group of islands in the east of the Pacific Ocean

A group of islands in the east of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, 972 km west of Ecuador, consisting of 13 main volcanic islands, 6 small islands and 107 rocks and alluvial areas. It is believed that the first island was formed 5-10 million years ago as a result of tectonic activity.

The islands are known primarily for a large number of local species of fauna and the study of Charles Darwin, which was the first impetus for him to create an evolutionary theory of the origin of species. h5>

This is the most popular ski resort in the Czech Republic. There are several trails of different difficulty levels, as well as special sections for children.

During the entire winter season, as well as in summer, a new bobsleigh track is open in Dolní Morava, as well as various attractions and a climbing wall.

Seoul is the capital of South Korea

Visit Seoul – it's like visiting the future. This is a very dynamic metropolis that is technologically advanced, but also honors its history. Here you will find atmospheric neighborhoods and green parks.

There are many kinds of cultural activities in Seoul. Traditional, modern and classical music, dance, theatrical performances and more.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef in Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef located in the Pacific Ocean. The ridge has more than 2,900 individual coral reefs and 900 islands in the Coral Sea.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest natural feature on Earth formed by living organisms – it can be seen from space. Tourism is an important component of economic activity in the region, which brings in more than $3 billion annually.

Doha is the capital of Qatar

Doha is the cultural center of the country. The city is home to the National Museum, the National Library, and the National University. Among the architectural monuments are the Al-Kout fortress (1880s), the Grand Mosque, the government building (1969), the bazaar, the building of the ethnographic museum.

The city is the center of the oil and fishing industries. economic center of the country. Doha is home to the headquarters of the largest companies in the country, such as Qatar Petroleum, Qatargas and RasGas.

Detroit is a city in the north of the USA

In the 20th century, the city became a major automotive industry center, gained fame as the “automobile capital of the world”, the “city of motors”, but in the second half of the century, due to the crisis in the American auto industry and the oil crisis of 1973, Detroit fell into decay.

Detroit ranks first as the most destroyed city in the United States. In addition to the mass exodus of the white population, the locals introduced a tradition that spread to other cities – the so-called “Devil's Night”. It is a custom to set fire to and destroy abandoned and unused buildings on the night before Halloween.

Kerala is a state in southwestern India

Tourism is an important component of the state's economy. In addition to beach holidays, tourists are attracted by nature reserves, as well as traditional medical clinics (Kerala is considered the birthplace of Ayurvedic medical practices).

In the state capital there is one of the oldest Hindu temples, Padmanabhaswami Mandir (3rd millennium BC) and the residence of the former Maharaja of Travancore-Cochin. In the city of Cochin, there is the oldest synagogue in India (1568).

Arctic

This is one of the most difficult and one of the most interesting routes for travelers. Complete lack of civilization, all-consuming nature, silence and northern lights – and that's not all that awaits those who visit the Arctic.

All list: