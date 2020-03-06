Time magazine presented the “100 women of the year”

Time magazine launched the project “100 women of the year”. It includes 11 existing covers, which depict women and 89 new, drawn specifically for the campaign.

The magazine since 1927, every year awarded the prize “Man of the year”. In 1999, the nomination was renamed “person of the year”, but the majority of winners were still men. The authors of the project decided to correct this injustice and to choose women who have influenced the course of history over the past hundred years, said in a statement published on the newspaper’s website.

The first year (1920) named the American suffragettes achieved voting rights for women. Also on the list were fashion designer Coco Chanel, the writer Virginia Woolf, Toni Morrison and JK Rowling, teacher Mary Montesorri, aviatrix Amelia Earhart, the wife renounced the British throne of king Edward VIII Wallis Simpson, the artist Frida Kahlo, singer Billie holiday, Aretha Franklin and Beyonce, actress Rita Moreno, the Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Israeli politician Golda Meir and other women, without which history, according to the jury, would have been different. 2012 presented by the participants of the Russian group Pussy Riot, 2019 — Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg.