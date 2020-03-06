Time magazine put on the cover of a hundred outstanding women

Paper portrait of Princess Diana. Photo: time.com

The famous American Time magazine has selected a hundred women year, which, according to experts, defined the look of the century starting with the 1920’s. Each of them devoted to the cover of the project created to celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Edition created 89 new covers, 11 remained the same – the great women on them at the time was named “Man of the year”. Interestingly, this name appeared only in 1999 – before that for 72 years Time, with rare exceptions, was selected “Man of the year”.

The cover, which created a magazine – very different from the black-and-white images or collages to portraits on fabric. . Each one visually represents the age that represents.

Just ordered 49 original portraits. For example, the new image of Princess Diana was created by British artist and sculptor on paper Yulia Brodskaya, using only paper and glue. And the artist Lu Cong, who emigrated to the U.S. from China when he was 11 years old, drew essential portrait of the Creator of Harry Potter JK Rowling – choice 1998.

On the cover also got the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Queen Elizabeth II, the only female Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, a young eco-activist Greta Thunberg, actress Marilyn Monroe and many others.

