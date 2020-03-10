“Time’s up” of talking about the collapse of the popular group (video)

Popular group “Time and Glass” after the winter break presented a new video with the intriguing title “Time expired”. In the video the soloists Nadja Dorofeeva and Positive appear on the stage in front of a huge screen on which are shown archival footage of the artists. In the song artists like the forgiven, singing about the need to let go, but will remember each other always.

After watching the touching clip, fans are seriously worried, they bombarded the social network of Nadia and Positive questions about the possible collapse of the group. They suggest that each of the performers can go solo or Nadya gathered in the decree, so the Duo can be paused.

“What do you mean time is up? Is that all?”, “There is a feeling that the group will soon disintegrate”, “please Answer: are you going or not?” “Is this the end? The end of an era”, — write in the comments under the video.

While neither Nadia nor Positive possible collapse of the group does not comment.

Recall, Positive write music, taking part in the project MOZGI.

Nadia Dorofeeva previously told in an interview that also writes songs and does not exclude solo development.

