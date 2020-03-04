BuzzFeed published an article which refers to rape Timothy Hutton Sulfur Johnson in 1983, which at the time of the incident was 14 years old.

Johnson said that the actor was in Vancouver filming “Ice man”. Then 20-year-old Hutton invited the girl and her friends to his hotel, where along with his friend raped her.

Hatton has already reacted to the statement and calls all fiction. According to his testimony, in the last couple of years some Sulphur Dale Johnson blackmailed him and extorted millions of dollars, citing events that never happened. He stated that he never met the girl and, moreover, did not assault her. Also, Timothy Hutton already testified under oath to the FBI and filed against Johnson with charges of extortion.