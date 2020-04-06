Timothy Salame and armie hammer will be back in the sequel to “Call me her name”

In an interview with La Republica, the Italian Director Luca Guadagnino confirmed that he intends to make a sequel to his famous melodrama “Tell me your name.”

Moreover, in the second part, to their usual roles must return the stars of the original film in the face of Timothy Salama, armie hammer and other artists.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, I made a trip to USA to meet one of their favorite writers. I can’t call his name, but I will say that we discussed the future sequel. Unfortunately, we had to cancel those plans. Of course, I am very pleased to work with Timothy Salama, armie hammer, Michael Stulberger, Esther Garrel and other actors. They will all be in the new film, said Guadagnino.

Recall, the original “Give me your name” was released in 2017 and was warmly received by both the critics and ordinary viewers. In the film, based on the novel by Andre Aciman, raised nearly $42 million with a budget of about $4 million.