Tina Karol was excited about the network of sexual images (photos)

Popular singer Tina Karol, triggering on “Golos country” new rumors about the affair with his colleague Dan Balan stirred the network of sexual images. Sensual, Frank and unfettered, the singer appeared at a recent concert in Odessa. Tina was changing on the scene of spicy images, surprised plasticity and erotic. She writhed in bed, set right on the stage, singing upside down and gracefully performed acrobatic stunts.

Fans of the singer were delighted with Tina and showered her with compliments in the comments.

Recently, Tina Karol, together with the soloist of The Hardkiss Julia Sanina has released a sensual song “Vilna”.

