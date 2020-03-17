Tina urgently son back to Ukraine due to coronavirus

Popular singer Tina Karol of coronavirus decided to take his son Benjamin back from London. Behind him she went to a special protective mask. Broadcast “Sedanka z 1+1”, the actress said that the quarantine has significantly influenced her work and the projects in which participates. Even the rehearsal for “Golos country” now occur via video link.

“Now the contact with people is greatly limited. We live in a new reality, never experienced before, and I need to accept this challenge, to find the strength, calmness and balance. It is important to take care of your health and care about each other”, — said Tina.

The singer did not hide from his son the danger of the virus and told us what is happening in the world, and why Vienna needs to go home.

“Benjamin is now back from studying in London and is with me. For me it was a real challenge: close the sky, and the child must return home. During the quarantine, we have things to do, he knows English, French, little me brush up, I pull up the music”, — said Tina.

The singer, like all artists, because quarantine measures have moved their performances and tours. Tina hopes to go around the cities of Ukraine in may.

and to urgently return to Ukraine.

But returning from Italy the leader of the group “druga Rika” Valery Harchishin hospitalized with suspected coronavirus. About his adventures in hospitals, the musician shared in a social network.

