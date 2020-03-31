Tips from Baba Genis: star “Diesel Show” found a recipe for how not to go crazy in quarantine (video)

The star of “Diesel Show” Eugene Smorygin told earlier, as the swindler enticed at him 70 thousand dollars, found a recipe for how not to go crazy in quarantine. He not only spends time in his house, but also entertains the fans. Eugene writes a funny video in image of Baba Zhenya Smoriginas that gives good advice on how to keep healthy and not go crazy in terms of isolation.

“Many people wonder what to do in an emergency. First, don’t be chicken, it would not help anyone. Second, sit at home! Well, don’t you take a trip to relatives in Baryshevka. Save money! Business somehow. Grocery and pharmacy work, and what more do you want? What, your grandfather was in a barbershop going? Will grow a couple hairs, it’s nothing”, says grandma as a joke about vital things in a pandemic.

Publication from Eugene Smurigin (@smorigin_evgeni) 29 Mar 2020

Also Baba Zhenya argues that humor is the best remedy from boredom and from all diseases.

