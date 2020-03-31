Tips from Baba Genis: star “Diesel Show” found a recipe for how not to go crazy in quarantine (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Советы от Бабы Жени: звезда «Дизель Шоу» нашел рецепт, как не сойти с ума на карантине (видео)

The star of “Diesel Show” Eugene Smorygin told earlier, as the swindler enticed at him 70 thousand dollars, found a recipe for how not to go crazy in quarantine. He not only spends time in his house, but also entertains the fans. Eugene writes a funny video in image of Baba Zhenya Smoriginas that gives good advice on how to keep healthy and not go crazy in terms of isolation.

“Many people wonder what to do in an emergency. First, don’t be chicken, it would not help anyone. Second, sit at home! Well, don’t you take a trip to relatives in Baryshevka. Save money! Business somehow. Grocery and pharmacy work, and what more do you want? What, your grandfather was in a barbershop going? Will grow a couple hairs, it’s nothing”, says grandma as a joke about vital things in a pandemic.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from Eugene Smurigin (@smorigin_evgeni) 29 Mar 2020 at 2:48 PDT

Also Baba Zhenya argues that humor is the best remedy from boredom and from all diseases.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article