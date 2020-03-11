To 23 years in prison, which is known to the producer

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

About it writes The Guardian.

67-year-old Weinstein was convicted of forcing oral sex, one woman and raping another.

The maximum period that could get the producer submitted for the charges against him, was 29 years.

The statement of one of the victims read out in court, it was said that Weinstein “is not only deprived me of my dignity as a person and as a woman… this reduced my confidence and belief in yourself.”

The victim added that she felt alone, when he suffered the injury, not knowing that there were other women who had been subjected to ill-treatment.