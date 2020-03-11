To 23 years in prison, which is known to the producer

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

На 23 года посадят в тюрьму известного продюссера

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

About it writes The Guardian.

67-year-old Weinstein was convicted of forcing oral sex, one woman and raping another.

The maximum period that could get the producer submitted for the charges against him, was 29 years.

The statement of one of the victims read out in court, it was said that Weinstein “is not only deprived me of my dignity as a person and as a woman… this reduced my confidence and belief in yourself.”

The victim added that she felt alone, when he suffered the injury, not knowing that there were other women who had been subjected to ill-treatment.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article