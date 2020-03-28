To avoid coronavirus: Japanese doctors named six useful products

In trying to find a remedy to strengthen the immune system, which will help prevent coronavirus, physicians in many countries are turning to people’s proven recipes. So, Indian doctors suggest their patients to eat turmeric, colored vegetables, ginger, etc.

To create your “TOP list” anticolonialism products decided in Japan. The specialists of the country called six foods that can help in the fight against coronavirus, writes the “Free press”.

In the lead in the ginger and garlic. They have a natural antibacterial action. Ginger also contains large amounts of ascorbic acid, b vitamins, And zinc, calcium, iodine. In addition, its active substance “gingerol” — helps to soothe inflammation and has an analgesic effect.

Next is turmeric. Comprising the substance “curcumin” is a powerful immunostimulant and natural antibiotic.

On the third and fourth line of the list is berries and honey. Berries have lots of vitamins and antioxidants and natural high-quality honey is famous for its healing properties.

Also, doctors recommend eating foods with vitamin C content. This citrus, cranberry, kiwi, black currant, strawberry, rosehip, Rowan, cranberries, sea buckthorn, apples, persimmons, pickled Brussels sprout and cauliflower, bell peppers and leafy greens.

And completing the list of all the different colored vegetables and seaweed. Their pigments (chlorophyll, astaxanthin, beta-carotene) antioxidant properties and highly effective work to strengthen immunity.

As you can see, the products in both lists are the same, which gives hope for their effectiveness.

